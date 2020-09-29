43 officers across 13 Sindh departments elevated to 19th grade

KARACHI: Sindh selection board promoted 43 officers from 13 provincial public departments to above grades on Tuesday after the approval of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

The notification to that effect has been issued after the chief minister okayed the move across 13 departments.

From the works and services department, 16 engineers were raised to 19th grade while two officers from the prisons department two officers were promoted to grade 19.

Another promotion was seen in law department where one district public prosecutor was raised to 19th grade. While two officials of universities and boards department were advanced to the same grade.

Nine more officers to meet the same elevation are from the irrigation department of Sindh; while five of the information department, too, were given the raise to the similar grade.

Other officers to receive the identical promotion were two of the population welfare department, four of planning and development department and one from the zakat and ushr department of Sindh. Moreover, one officer from provincial labour and human resource department was also promoted to the grade alike.

Comments

comments