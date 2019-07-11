Sindh govt to establish prosecution academy over SC’s directives

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced to establish a prosecution training academy following directives of the Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The academy will be established on 15 acres of land where judge and lawyers will be given professional training, said Sindh’s home secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi.

He announced, “A bill will be presented before the Sindh Assembly and provincial cabinet for its final approval.”

Kazi further said that the Sindh Assembly has also approved new police law. He added that the Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police and the home secretary have the responsibility to implement the new police law.

While answering to a question, the home secretary said, “The transfers of police officers is a simple matter. IG Sindh is following all decisions in the related affairs.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had also announced on April 24 to construct a new training academy in collaboration with the United States for educating prosecutors and police each year.

According to the KP government, the new facility will expand its services to the recently merged tribal districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The US government had provided $1.6 million funds for the construction of the facility under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) whereas, its construction is likely to be completed in 18 months.

Under the project, the prosecution training academy will provide classroom space and teach a standardised curriculum to new prosecutors including such topics as trial advocacy, investigation techniques, case management and others.

Comments

comments