Daniel Pearl murder case: SC gives two weeks to Sindh govt to submit arguments

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday gave more time to the prosecutor general Sindh to conclude his arguments in Daniel Pearl murder case, ARY NEWS reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the proceedings as prosecutor general Sindh sought more time to submit arguments against the release of Omar Saeed Shaikh and other suspects.

“I was unable to submit more arguments in the case owing to some work-related engagements,” he argued as Justice Sardar Tariq Masood said that more relief could not be given in it since it was a review petition.

The Supreme Court bench later adjourned the proceedings for two weeks.

Last week, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Sindh government over a complaint of Daniel Pearl murder case accused with regard to lack of facilities in detention.

“Accused Salman Saqib and others have complained that they were not being provided medical and other facilities at the apartment in which they have been detained,” the counsel of the accused said in a plea to the court.

A three members bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the plea. “We are issuing a notice to the government over the complaint,” Justice Bandial said.

“Ahmed Omer Saeed Shaikh is not being allowed movement in the apartment”, defence counsel Mehmood A. Shaikh said.

Additional Advocate General Faisal Chaudhry assured the court that the movement ban on Ahmed Omer Shaikh will be relieved. Shaikh’s counsel further said that his client was only permitted to meet his wife and son, while his mother-in-law, uncle and aunt not being allowed to visit him.

The Attorney General assured permission to the mentioned relatives of Ahmed Omer Shaikh.

Comments

comments