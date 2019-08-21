Speaker Sindh Assembly seeks names for provincial public safety commission

KARACHI: The Speaker Sindh Assembly has sent letters to the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition to suggest names of legislators for the constitution of provincial public safety commission, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi were directed to provide names for the provincial public safety and police complaints commission.

The speaker sought four names to be suggested from the Sindh chief minister and two from the opposition parties. The recommendations were sought in light of the restoration of Police Order, 2002 in 2019 after replacing 1861 police laws.

According to the law, the ’12-member’ commission will be constituted with the representation of the provincial government and opposition legislators in the Sindh Assembly. The commission will be tasked to oversight the performance of the provincial police force.

Earlier on June 26, the Sindh government had imposed Police Order- 2002 amendment bill, granting all the powers of transfer and posting in police department to the provincial chief minister.

Under the new law, the provincial government would form a district public safety commission, comprising members of local government, legislators and civil sociality.

