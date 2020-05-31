Sindh likely to resume public transport, increase business hours for markets  

KARACHI: Sindh government has finalised strategy and recommendations regarding lockdown restrictions in the province amid the Covid-19 pandemic, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to recommendations prepared by the provincial government, Sindh has decided to partially resume inter-city public transport and to increase business hours of markets, shopping malls from 5pm to 8pm.

It was recommended to continue the ban on inter-district public transport and parks due to soaring coronavirus cases.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will present recommendations in the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) scheduled on Monday.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to decide whether to further ease or tighten the Covid-19 lockdown in view of a spike in infections and fatalities.

The meeting will not take place on June 1 (Monday). PM Khan will chair a meeting.

All chief ministers, federal ministers and relevant authorities will attend the meeting that will take stock of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and will work out a future strategy in view of a sudden increase in infections and fatalities in the country.

Pakistan confirmed 88 more deaths from novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,483.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,039 new coronavirus cases surfaced during the past twenty-four hours, taking the nationwide tally to 69,496.

According to the latest figures, 27,360 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 25,056 in Punjab, 9,540 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,193 in Balochistan, 2,192 in Islamabad, 660 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 234 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 453 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in KP, 475 in Punjab, 465 in Sindh, 46 in Balochistan, 23 in Islamabad and 9 in GB.

