BADIN: Sindh and Punjab governors have paid a visit to rain-hit Badin to assess the situation after the heavy rains wrecked the livelihood, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

They also distributed ration bags amongst the victims of recent torrential rains that washed away houses and crops in Badin district of Sindh.

“We will always stand in solidarity with the people of Badin”, said Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, adding that an interest-free loan facility has been extended to some 500 households in Badin alone.

He added that cash assistance was granted to over 11 million households via Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme in their government.

Sarwar said that he feels affection for the people of Sindh just as he feels for Punjab people and added that the federal government will do whatever is in its capacity to assist the people of Sindh.

Read: Torrential rains claim 80 lives in Sindh: CM Murad

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who accompanied Chaudhry Sarwar said that the rainy spells during the current monsoon season were considerably more intense. Ismail claimed that the ration distribution shall be extended to 1 lakh households.

He, however, lamented that the water channels and nullahs across Sindh remained logged with no one to clear them ever. He added that each year after rains, we expect the armed forces to do this job for us.

Just last weak, terming huge losses caused by torrential rains as ‘national disaster’, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday urged the centre to help the provincial government in coping with the rain emergency.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah confirmed that as many as 80 people have died during the recent monsoon rains so far in Sindh. He maintained rain-related incidents claimed 47 lives in Karachi, 10 in Hyderabad, 6 in Larkana and 5 in Mirpur Khas.

