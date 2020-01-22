Sindh Rangers arrest 16 criminals in Karachi raids

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended 16 suspects during raids conducted in different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesman, the raids were conducted in Nazimabad, Chakiwara, Ferozabad, Kharadar and other areas of the metropolis by the paramilitary forces.

He maintained that the arrested suspects were involved in street crimes, drugs peddling and other heinous crimes in the city.

Later, the arrested were handed over to the police for further legal action, the spokesperson added

On January 15, Rangers personnel have arrested two key members of an outlawed organisation over charges of extortion during an intelligence-based operation carried out in Karachi’s District West.

Rangers’ spokesperson said two members of an outlawed organisation have been arrested in an IBO over their involvement in getting extortion. The arrested men identified as Rasheed alias Khan Baba and Ismail alias Chips Wala.

The accused men were wanted to the law enforcement agencies in Swat as Rasheed alias Khan Baba fled from Swat fearing his arrest and continued his criminal activities in the metropolis. The spokesperson added Ismail alias Chips Wala is resident of Karachi and facilitator of a banned outfit.

