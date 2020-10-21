Sindh Rangers handover two lost children to parents in Karachi     

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Wednesday handed over two children to their parents after they lost their way near the Soldier Bazar area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the spokesman of the paramilitary force, the two children lost they after they were returning from a seminary in the Garden area to their home.

The Rangers personnel took the children in their custody and helped them in tracing their address.

They were identified as Muhammad Shamir and Abdul, residents of the Patel Para area of the city, the spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rangers has played an effective role alongside Sindh police in the city in controlling the law and order situation in the city.

In one such action recently on September 20, Sindh Rangers claimed to have recovered over 20 hand grenades and other explosive material from the surroundings of the Sabzi Mandi (Vegetable Market) in the city.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement authority (LEAs) carried out a search operation in the surrounding of the Subzi Mandi.

“Initially, over 20 hand grenades and a huge cache of explosives were recovered during the operation,” the Rangers spokesman said as more security teams were called in to deactivate the hand grenades recovered from the spot.

The spokesman said that four rockets of RPG-7 were recovered during a raid in a similar area a day before.

