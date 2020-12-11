Sindh records 1,489 fresh Covid-19 infections, 23 fatalities overnight

KARACHI: Sindh recorded as many as 1,489 new cases of the coronavirus and 23 more fatalities overnight, taking the provincial tally of infections to 192,735 and deaths to 3,132.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said, a total of 11,537 samples were tested, out of which 1,489 or 12.9 per cent turned out to be positive. 862 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 165,466 patients.

He said 2,4137 patients are under treatment at present, 2,4248 of whom are in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 873 at different hospitals. He added the condition of 777 patients is stated to be critical while 94 of them have been put on ventilators.

Out of the total 1,489 fresh cases, 1,067 were detected in Karachi, including 364 in South, 341 East, 150 Central, 88 Korangi, 63 West and 61 Malir.

Hyderabad reported 45 cases, Badin and Shaheed Banzirabad 22 each, Mirpurkhas 17, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar and Thatta 15 each, Ghotki, Khairpur, Larkana, Matiatri and Tando Mohammad Khan 14 each, Jacobabad 13, Sujawal 12, Kamber eight, Shikarpur and Sukkur five each, Umarkot three, Kashmore and Nausheroferoze two each.

