KARACHI: 1,564 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh in the past 24 hours after 6,597 tests conducted in the province.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that the total number of infections across the province has soared to 72,656 as the province conducted a total of 3,95,287 tests.

Shah said that 21 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking death toll from COVID-19 to 1,124.

1,375 people were discharged to their respective homes after recovery, taking the tally of recoveries to 38,401.

The chief minister said that 33,131 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 31,535 quarantined at homes, 49 at isolation centres and 1,547 at hospitals.

614 of the patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 118 of them are on ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that from total 1,564 new coronavirus cases detected in the province in past 24 hours 1,028 were reported in Karachi, as the city has continued to report majority of the cases in Sindh.

In District East of Karachi 284 cases were reported, 221 in District South, 165 cases in District Central, 154 in Korangi district, 98 in Malir and 106 cases reported in District West of the city.

In other parts of Sindh, 56 cases were reported in Ghotki, 73 cases in Hyderabad district, 66 in Sukkur, 18 in Larkan, 43 in Sanghar, 39 in Khairpur, 12 in Mirpurkhas, eight in Dadu and 10 in Naushero Feroze, Shah said.

