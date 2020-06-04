Sindh records 1,666 new coronavirus cases, 20 more deaths

KARACHI: 1,666 new coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh over the previous 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 34,576, according to Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

In a tweet, he said 8,390 tests were conducted in the province, leading to the emergence of 1,666 new infections. During this period, he added, 764 people recuperated from the disease while 20 more died of the virus.

Read More: Punjab reports 37 more coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

Murtaza Wahabc urged the people to avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.

#Sindh in the last 24 hours has conducted 8390 #COVID19 tests. Out of these 1666 people have tested positive. During this period, 764 people have recovered while 20 people have unfortunately passed away. Plz stay safe & avoid unnecessary movement — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) June 4, 2020

In another tweet, he said, out of 246 people who arrived in Karachi from Saudi Arabia, 123 people tested positive for the infection. “Federal Govt wanted the flights to open & allow people in without tests. #SindhGovt took tests of the passengers & will now have to trace the passengers & isolate them,” he said.

Out of 246 people who landed in Karachi from Saudi Arabia, 123 people have tested #COVID19 positive. Federal Govt wanted the flights to open & allow people in without tests. #SindhGovt took tests of the passengers & will now have to trace the passengers & isolate them — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) June 4, 2020

Read More: Grand Health Alliance threatens to strike in Sindh

Comments

comments