Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sindh records 1,666 new coronavirus cases, 20 more deaths

sindh new coronavirus cases

KARACHI: 1,666 new coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh over the previous 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 34,576, according to Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.   

In a tweet, he said 8,390 tests were conducted in the province, leading to the emergence of 1,666 new infections. During this period, he added, 764 people recuperated from the disease while 20 more died of the virus.

Read More: Punjab reports 37 more coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

Murtaza Wahabc urged the people to avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.

In another tweet, he said, out of 246 people who arrived in Karachi from Saudi Arabia, 123 people tested positive for the infection. “Federal Govt wanted the flights to open & allow people in without tests. #SindhGovt took tests of the passengers & will now have to trace the passengers & isolate them,” he said.

Read More: Grand Health Alliance threatens to strike in Sindh

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Punjab reports 37 more coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

Pakistan

Grand Health Alliance threatens to strike in Sindh

Pakistan

JIT reports: SHC issues ‘contempt notice’ to Sindh govt over…

Pakistan

COVID-19: NDMA stars distributing more ventilators to all provinces


ARY NEWS URDU