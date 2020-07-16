Sindh records 3375 more COVID-19 recoveries in past 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that 1,155 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 110,068, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 34 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,922.

Murad Ali Shah said that 10574 tests were conducted in Sindh during past 24 hours and overall number of tests in the province has reached to 615,302.

Sindh CM said that 3775 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 74,076 in the province.

The chief minister said that 34,070 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in the province, including 89 at isolation centres and 35,530 at their homes.

He maintained that 923 COVID-19 patients are admitted at the hospitals and out of these patients, 375 are in critical condition. The chief minister said that 105 patients are on ventilators in the province.

Read: CM Murad allows establishment of cattle markets; buyers, traders to undergo corona tests

He said that among 1155 fresh cases in Sindh, 417 were detected in Karachi including 104 in Karachi South district, 120 in Karachi East, 64 in District Central, 59 in Malir, 45 cases in Korangi District and District West reported 25 cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government has extended lockdown measures for one month as the partial restrictions on public movements, business activities and closure of educational institutions will be continued till August 15.

The home department released a new notification which stated the continuation of lockdown restrictions imposed on July 1 for one more month.

Comments

comments