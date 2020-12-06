Sindh records over 2,000 Covid cases first time since July

KARACHI: Sindh saw a significant rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases on Sunday after 2,013 people tested positive during the last 24 hours, the highest tally since July.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on Covid situation said that 2,13 tested positive when 12,720 samples for COVID-19 conducted during the past 24 hours.

“Eight more people have died from Covid-19 in the province in the past 24 hours,” he said and added that the province has so far recorded 184,486 cases and 3,019 deaths.

“We have so far tested 2,051,357 samples for the virus out of which 184,486 of them have tested positive for the infection,” Murad Ali Shah said adding that 159,581 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered in the province including 1,014 fortnightly.

The chief minister further said that currently 21,886 patients are treated in the province for the infection, most of whom are self-isolating at their homes.

It is important to underscore that out of 2,013 infected cases in Sindh today, 1,594 infections belong to Karachi.

Pakistan Covid tally

As many as 3,308 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 416,499.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 58 more people succumbed to the infection during this period, taking the death toll from the disease to 8,361.

