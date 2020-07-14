KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that 1,151 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 107,773, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 37 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,863.

The chief minister said that 40,490 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in the province, including 412 at isolation centres and 38,917 at their homes.

He maintained that 1161 COVID-19 patients are admitted at the hospitals and out of these patients, 843 are in critical condition. The chief minister said that 121 patients are on ventilators in the province.

Sindh CM said that 1591 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 65,420 in the province.

Murad Ali Shah said that 9972 tests were conducted in Sindh during past 24 hours and overall number of tests in the province has reached to 593,668.

He said that among 1151 fresh cases in Sindh, 415 were detected in Karachi in the past 24 hours.

