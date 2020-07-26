Sindh records over 3,000 recoveries from COVID-19 in 24-hours

KARACHI: In another major development in overcoming COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced that the province witnessed 3,384 recoveries from the infection during the last 24-hours, ARY NEWS reported.

The province has witnessed 107,403 recoveries from coronavirus so far, said the chief minister while announcing daily figures of the virus.

He said that the province recorded 713 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24-hours, bringing the tally of overall infections in the province to 118,311.

The province witnessed 2,151 fatalities from coronavirus so far including 16 more patients who succumbed to the infection within last 24-hòurs, Murad Ali Shah said.

He said that currently there are 8,634 patients being treated in hospitals with a majority of them, 8137 people, isolated at their homes, while 418 patients are shifted to hospitals and 16 to isolation centres for medical care.

“The province currently has 415 critically ill COVID-19 patients,” the chief minister said with over 60 of them put on ventilators.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country reported 1,226 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of cases to 273,112.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 35 deaths were also reported due to virus in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,822.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,868,180 coronavirus tests and 23,254 in the last 24 hours. 237,434 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 117,598 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 91,901 in Punjab, 33,220 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,578 in Balochistan, 14,821 in Islamabad 1,952 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,023 in Azad Kashmir.

