Sindh decides to release inmates on temporary basis to contain COVID-19 spread

KARACHI: In a step to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in jails, the Sindh government has decided to release the prisoners charged with minor offences for four months, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved a summary prepared by the Home Department, granting permission to release the prisoners convicted in NAB, drug and other petty crimes for four months.

According to the summary, the prisoners will have to furnish a surety bond for their temporary release. The summary will now be tabled in the provincial cabinet for final approval.

Earlier on March 26, amid fear of possible outbreak of coronavirus inside Sindh’s overcrowded jails, the prison authorities had set free as many as 829 inmates jailed for petty crimes.

All these prisoners were released on bail granted to them on the directives of the Sindh High Court (SHC) chief justice.

The chief justice had ordered their release on bail amid fear of possible spread of the COVID-19 among inmates in the province.

