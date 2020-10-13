Sindh to release wheat from its stocks on Oct 16

KARACHI: Sindh cabinet on Tuesday decided to release wheat from the government stocks from October 16, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A session of the provincial cabinet with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in chair today approved the wheat release policy of the provincial government.

The release of wheat from government stocks would help Rs 9.13 per kilogram reduction in ex-mill wheat price in Sindh. The ex-mill price of wheat flour will drop to Rs 47.87 per kilogram from existing 57 rupees per KG.

Provincial cabinet has fixed 3687.50 rupees per bag price of the wheat and also issued directives to this effect to district administration across the province.

In previous week, Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that Sindh will likely to release wheat from its stocks between October 15 to 20.

He said that the food department has sought permission from the chief minister in writing for release of wheat to flour mills.

Food Minister said that the province had last year released wheat stocks to flour mills on October 27.

Food Minister had earlier said that the department has sufficient reserves of wheat and the flour companies and mill present on the government roster would get the stocks on discounted rates.

Sindh and federal governments have recently trade barbs over release of wheat from official stocks.

Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhr Imam in a statement said that the Sindh government was repeatedly asked to release wheat from its official stock with a view to stabilising wheat flour price in the market but its continuous refusal was creating problems.

“If the Sindh government releases wheat stock as soon as possible, the price of wheat flour in the market will decline. The federal government has written two letters to the provincial government to release wheat from its stock, Fakhar Imam added.

