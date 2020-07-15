Sindh govt removes KWSB MD Asadullah Khan

KARACHI: In a major development, Sindh government on Wednesday removed Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director Asadullah Khan from the post, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, Asadullah Khan will continue working as MD technical in KWSB.

However, Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, a grade-19 officer of the Sindh Finance Department has been given the addition charge of KWSB chief. He will also hold the charge of director general of Public Private Partnership Unit.

Earlier on July 12, Sindh government had conveyed to the federal government details pertaining to a delay in the bulk water supply project K-IV, blaming disagreement over design of the project.

In a letter written by the provincial secretary planning to his counterpart in the federal government, federal secretary planning, he had said that the K-IV project was delayed due to particular reasons and issues with its design.

“We asked the NESPAK to review the design of the project, which was submitted by its partner company Deltaz later,” the letter had said adding that it was rejected by the company working to develop the project, Osmani and Co Ltd.

