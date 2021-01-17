Covid-19: Sindh to reopen all public libraries from tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh culture department announced the opening of all public libraries across the province from January 18 (Monday), ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a notification, the staff has been directed to ensure strict adherence to Covid SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The provincial culture department had shut down the libraries to eradicate the spread of COVID-19 back in September.

It has now decided to lift the lockdown of libraries and has conditioned the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) for the staff and visitors.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Sunday said that the schools and colleges in the province would also reopen from Monday (December 18) as per the decision taken during an inter-provincial meeting.

Speaking to media in Karachi, Saeed Ghani said that in the first phase, classes of ninth, tenth in schools, and 11th and 12th in colleges will commence from Monday.

“In the second phase, the primary and secondary classes will commence from February 01, besides also reopening of colleges and universities from the same date,” he said.

The educational institutes faced closure under extended winter vacations owing to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

