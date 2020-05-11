Sindh reports 11 deaths, 537 new cases of coronavirus

KARACHI: 537 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 12,017, according to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation in the province today, he said 11 people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 200.

He said 3,730 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours against which 537 came back positive. He added 68 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,149.

Murad Ali Shah said that 432 from 537 new cases belonged to Karachi, among which 58 were reported from South district, 61 from East district, 62 from Central district, 142 from Malir District and 58 from Korangi district.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus has soared to 30,938 with 1,476 new cases reported during the last twenty-four hours.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 11,568 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 12,017 in Sindh, 4,669 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,017 in Balochistan, 442 in Gilgit Baltistan, 679 in Islamabad and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

22,062 patients are still under treatment at the hosptials while 8,212 patients have so far recovered from the virus thus so far.

The death toll stands at 667 with 28 new deaths reported during the last twenty four hours. The total number of coronavirus tests currently recorded at 2,94,894.

