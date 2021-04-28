Sindh reports 1029 Covid-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh reported as many as 1029 Covid-19 cases and five more deaths during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As many as five more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,629 and 1029 new cases detected, according to Sind CM Murad Ali Shah. In last 24 hours 14,716 tests were conducted, the CM said.

Today more 508 patients have recovered to health and the aggregate recovered patients in the province reached to 2,63,773, chief minister said.

According to the statement, out of 1029 positive cases, 492 have been detected in Karachi.

In Karachi 264 positive cases of coronavirus detected in District East, 95 in District South, 47 in District Central, 47 in Korangi, 20 in Malir and 19 new cases in District West.

Pakistan has reported 201 more COVID deaths, the highest number in a single day since the pandemic break out in the country, in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

With the inclusion of 201 more deaths, the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 17,530.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,292 persons were tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the number of positive cases to 810,231.

Pakistan has conducted 49,101 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 5,292 persons were tested positive for the disease. Overall 11,682,014 tests have been conducted so far to detect the deadly virus.

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 10.77 percent during the last 24 hours.

