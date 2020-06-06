Sindh reports 1475 new coronavirus cases, tally soars to 36,364

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that 1,475 new infections emerged in the province within the 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

CM Murad Ali Shah said in daily media briefing over coronavirus statistics that 19 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 634.

He said the province conducted 7,030 coronavirus tests today after increasing the testing capacity. The total number of tests in Sindh stands at 333,890.

The total number of COVID-19 infections reached 36,364 in Sindh, whereas, overall 634 patients lost their lives due to the virus so far and 388 still in critical condition including 52 put on ventilators in different medical facilities.

“17,465 patients are currently under treatment including 15,156 in home isolation. 554 more patients have been sent to their homes after being recovered from the virus while 18,256 have so far recovered,” he added.

Of the new 1475 cases, 990 detected in Karachi, added Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier in the day, the spokesperson of the Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab, said on Saturday that 198 patients of coronavirus are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the province.

In a tweet, Murtaza Wahab said that out of 198 patients, 55 have been put on ventilators, while 149 people are being provided oxygen.

The numbers has soared sharply since everything was allowed to be opened 2 weeks ago.

