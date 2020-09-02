Sindh reports 212 COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday reported 212 new coronavirus cases and six associated deaths in the last 24 hours in Sindh, increasing total number of deaths in the province to 2415, ARY News reported.

The tally of infections in the province has soared to 129,827, the chief minister said in his daily statement on coronavirus situation.

Sindh CM said that as many as 10,18,013 samples have been tested and 129,827 found to be positive. Moreover, 221 more patients recuperated from the disease in the province during 24 hours, he added.

He said over all 123,605 Covid-19 patients have recovered across the province thus far while 3,807 are under treatment and 140 have been in precarious condition, while 15 have been put on ventilator.

Pakistan reported 441 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of cases to 296,590.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), eighteen more people succumbed to the highly contagious disease during this period, pushing the death toll from the virus to 6,318.

The number of active cases has gone down to 8,813 as 281,459 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease. As many as 20,480 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, bringing the number of tests conducted so far to more than 2.6 million.

There are 1,039 patients under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 90 are on ventilators.

