Sindh reports 239 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that 239 cases of COVID-19 detected in last 24 hours in the province, ARY News reported.

Chief Minster Murad Ali Shah said that 9094 samples were tested in 24 hours in the province.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that five more patients of novel coronavirus died in 24 hours increasing the death toll to 2579 in the province.

Murad Ali Shah said that 180 more patients of the coronavirus recuperated.

Currently 4460 patients have been under treatment across the province, Chief Minister Shah said.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to observe SOPs strictly.

Thirteen more people died from coronavirus-related complications in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,638.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 641 fresh infections surfaced when 32,465 samples were tested during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 322,452.

Around 306,640 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with addition of 805 recoveries recorded over the previous 24 hours. There are a total of 9,174 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. Of the total patients under treatment, 567 are said to be in critical condition.

A total of 39,43,734 tests have been conducted so far.

So far, Sindh has reported 141,474 cases, Punjab 101,425, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,565, Balochistan 15,644, Islamabad 17,913, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,398, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,033.

