Sindh reports 241 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh on Tuesday reported 241 new cases of novel coronavirus in last 24 hours out of 8,878 total tests, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province said that there were seven more deaths by the disease in 24 hours.

Overall death count by coronavirus in Sindh has reached to 4468, he said.

On the positive side, there were 184 recoveries from the disease as well. In aggregate 2,53,041 patients have recovered in the province, CM Shah said.

He said there are 4,313 Covid infected patients have been under treatment for the virus with 39 of them on ventilators across the province.

The CM also noted that Karachi’s tally of infections was 78 out of total 241 new cases.

Pakistan recorded 58 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,595.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the total count of active cases is 23,355 and the positivity rate increases up to 7.11 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,136 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,895 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 609,964.

