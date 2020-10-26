KARACHI: Sindh on Monday reported 278 new cases of novel coronavirus in the province in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in a statement said that with 278 new infections of COVID-19, overall cases in the province have reached to 1,44,114.

In last 24 hours 186 patients recovered to health and overall tally of recovered patients of coronavirus in province has reached to 136,840, Murad Ali Shah stated.

A patient of novel coronavirus died in past 24 hours, with which overall death count in Sindh reached to 2599, the chief minister said.

As many as 707 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, soaring the national tally of infections to 328,602.

Three corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19.

Some 26,492 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday. Around 311,075 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 328,602 cases were detected, including Sindh reporting 143,836, Punjab 102,875, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,043, Balochistan 15,810, Islamabad 19,002, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,846, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,180.

A total of 4,290,545 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 559 of the corona patients admitted in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

