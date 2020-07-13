Sindh reports fresh 1089 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that 1,089 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 106,622, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 31 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,826.

The chief minister said that 40,967 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in the province, including 398 at isolation centres and 39,375 at their homes.

He maintained that 1194 COVID-19 patients are admitted at the hospitals and out of these patients, 722 are in critical condition. The chief minister said that 121 patients are on ventilators in the province.

Sindh CM said that 1871 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 63,829 in the province.

* گزشتہ 24 گھنٹوں میں 8929 ٹیسٹ کیے گئے، سید مراد علی شاہ * 24 گھنٹوں کے دوراں 1089 نئے کورونا وائرس کے کیسز سامنے آئے، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ * صوبہ بھر میں ابتک 584596 نمونے ٹیسٹ ہوچکے ہیں، جس میں 106622 مریض سامنے آئے ہیں، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ سید مراد علی شاہ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) July 13, 2020

Murad Ali Shah said that 8929 tests were conducted in Sindh during past 24 hours and overall number of tests in the province has reached to 584,596.

He said that among 1713 fresh cases in Sindh, 312 were detected in Karachi including 105 in Karachi South district, 80 in Karachi East, 48 new cases in District Central, 32 in Malir, 32 in Korangi and 15 positive cases in Karachi East.

Meanwhile, 127 fresh cases were reported in Ghitki, 106 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 73 in Sukkur, Dadu 58, Hyderabad 37 and Shikarpur 44.

Moreover, 30 cases of coronavirus reported in Sanghar, 23 in Mirpurkhas, 27 cases in Thatta, Sanghar 35 and 25 cases in Tando Allahyar.

