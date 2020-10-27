Sindh reports 335 new cases, five deaths by COVID-19

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday reported 335 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the province in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on COVID-19 situation in the province said that five patients were died of the disease in the said period.

Provincial health authorities conducted 8,860 tests to diagnose coronavirus among which 335 found positive, the chief minister said.

From overall 335 cases in 24 hours, 250 patients were reported in Karachi, he said.

As many as 773 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 329,375.

Six coronavirus patients, who were under treatment in hospital died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19.

Some 27,133 tests were conducted across the country on Monday. Around 311,440 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 329,375 cases were detected, including Sindh reporting 144,114, Punjab 103,082, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,119, Balochistan 15,839, Islamabad 19,181, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,849, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,191.

A total of 4,317,678 corona tests have been conducted so far. Some 576 of the corona patients admitted in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

Comments

comments