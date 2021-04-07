Sindh reports 374 new infections of Covid-19, four deaths in 24 hrs

KARACHI: Sindh on Wednesday reported 374 new cases and four deaths by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on coronavirus situation in the province said that 374 new cases were reported in last 24 hours.

In a day four more patients of the disease died by coronavirus in the province, increasing the tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in Sindh to 4,520.

In last 24 hours, 163 patients have recovered from the virus, the chief minister said.

Presently, 282 Covid-19 patients have been in precarious condition in Sindh and 35 of them on ventilators, CM Shah stated.

Coronavirus has claimed 102 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,026 on Wednesday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed 4,004 fresh infections of Covid-19 during the period.

Total count of active cases was recorded at 64,373 and the positivity rate stood at 9.6 per cent.

According to the statistics, total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition has reached to 3,769.

Overall 620,789 people have recovered from the virus in country including 2,631 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

