Sindh reports 376 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths

KARACHI: Sindh on Thursday reported 376 new cases of novel coronavirus and six deaths by the disease in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that the total number of infections across the province has soared to 1,39,571.

Shah said that six more patients of COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,541.

Murad Ali Shah said that 264 more patients were discharged to their homes in Sindh after recovered to health, taking the tally of total recoveries in the province to 1,32,377.

According to ARY News, 24 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 12 schools of Badin district of Sindh, including 11 government and one private school.

The infected people included 14 teachers, eight students and two members of non-teaching staff of schools.

Pakistan reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,544.

As many as 31,168 samples were tested during this period, out of which 583 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 316,934 with the addition of the new cases. There are 8,015 active Covid-19 cases as 302,000 patients have recuperated from the infection.

More than 3.7 million tests have been conducted in the country. As many as 497 of the patients under treatment at various hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 139,195 cases of novel coronavirus, Punjab 100,272, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,175, Balochistan 15,460, Islamabad 17,009, Gilgit Baltistan 3,886, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,937.

