Sindh reports 384 Covid cases, one death in 24 hours

KARACHI: As many as one more patient died of Coronavirus overnight in Sindh lifting the death toll to 4,469 in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here today said that 384 new cases surfaced when 10,590 tests were conducted in the province.

The death toll by COVID-19 has reached 4,469 with the death of one more patient with death rate 1.7 percent, CM Shah stated.

Overall 10,590 samples were tested and 384 cases detected, which constituted 3.6 percent current detection rate, he said.

He added that so far 3,172,228 tests have been conducted in which 262,206 positive cases were diagnosed and 253,237 patients have recovered, which is 96.6 percent. In the last 24 hours 196 patients recovered.

The CM said that currently, 4,500 patients have been under treatment. 4,206 were in home isolation, nine at isolation centers and 285 at different hospitals in the province. He added that the condition of 256 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 384 new cases, 150 have been detected from Karachi, including 41 from East, 35 South, 27 Malir, 24 Central, 21 Korangi, and two in the West district.

Badin has 39, Hyderabad 27, Matiari 22, Sanghar 14, Tando Allahyar 13, Mirpurkhas 11, Kamber 10, Jacobabad 8, Nausheroferoze, Sujawal, Sukkur, Umerkot and Shikarpur seven positive cases each, Ghotki and Jamshoro six each, Khairpur five, Larkana three, Kashmore two and Dadu one.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

