Sindh reports 400 novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 400 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in past 24 hours, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement here on Tuesday.

Murad Ali Shah ln a statement on the COVID-19 situation, said that 297 infections were reported in Karachi from total 400 cases in Sindh.

The province conducted 10881 diagnostic test in past 24 hours.

Overall 4161 patients of COVID-19, have been admitted at various hospitals in Sindh, the chief minister said.

Pakistan reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,474, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 32,665 samples were tested for the infection during this period, out of which 672 turned out to be positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 311,516 with the addition of the new cases.

Thus far, 296,340 patients have recuperated with the inclusion of 318 people recovering their health in the past 24 hours.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stand at 8,702. More than 3.4 million tests have been conducted across the country. As many as 681 patients are under treatment at various hospitals across the country, out of whom 80 are on ventilators.

So far, Sindh has reported 136,395 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 99,292, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,727, Balochistan 15,177, Islamabad 16,532, Gilgit Baltistan 3,730, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,663.

