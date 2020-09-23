Sindh reports 408 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed two more lives and infected at least 408 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that two more people died from the novel coronavirus in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2471.

CM Murad said that 154 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 128,964 in the province.

The total count of the infected people in the province has reached to 134,845.

Currently, 285 patients have been admitted at hospitals in the province, 146 patients have been in precarious condition while 17 have been at ventilators, he added

The testing capacity in Sindh has been enhanced to 14,940 per day, the chief minister said.

Earlier, Provincial Health Secretary informed the chief minister that Sindh still have 3,158 active cases of COVID-19.

“Coronavirus claimed 186 lives in August and 62 deaths in September in Sindh,” the health secretary said.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 532 more people tested positive bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 307,418.

As many as 293,916 Covid-19 patients have recovered their health as the number of active cases stands at 7,070. During the last 24 hours, 37,418 samples were tested, out of which 532 turned out to be positive. Thus far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Sindh has reported 134,437 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 98,602, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,418, Balochistan 14,607, Islamabad 16,246, Gilgit Baltistan 3,542, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,566.

As many as 880 coronavirus patients are under treatment at the various 735 hospitals across the country.

