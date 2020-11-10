Sindh reports 518 COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister has announced 518 new cases of novel coronavirus in the province during last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on COVID-19 situation in Sindh reported 518 new cases and three deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the province’s tally of cases to 151,352 and casualties to 2,690.

Out of 518 new cases 409 have been diagnosed in Karachi, chief minister said.

“The tally of recovered patients of coronavirus in Sindh has reached to 140,997,” the chief minister further said.

The CM said that currently, 7665 patients were under treatment in the province, of them 266 were in precarious condition and 32 have been shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow the SOPs issued by his government to avoid infection.

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that 1,637 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The tally of deaths reached up to 7,000 in Pakistan, whereas, the number of active cases of COVID-19 reached up to 20,045.

Overall 31,904 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours in the country, and 319,431 patients have recovered from the virus, whereas, the total count of infections stands at 346,476.

Comments

comments