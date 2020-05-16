Sindh reports 674 new cases of novel coronavirus in 24 hrs

KARACHI: In past 24 hours 4467 tests of novel coronavirus conducted in Sindh and 674 new cases diagnosed in the province, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement on Saturday.

In past 24 hours 13 patients died in Sindh, taking the death toll to 268, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation in the province, Shah said 674 people turned out to be positive for coronavirus when 4,467 tests were conducted during the period. Thus far, 117,860 tests have been conducted in the province.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the province has jumped to 15,590 with the addition of the new infections.

He said 11,518 patients are under treatment in Sindh, including 10,134 in home isolation, while 832 are being kept at isolation centres and 552 at different hospitals. He said 119 patients are in critical condition, of them 32 are on ventilators, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 38,799 with 1,518 new cases of infection reported during the last twenty-four hours on Saturday.

As per the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) , overall 14,201 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 14,915 in Sindh, 5,678 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,457 in Balochistan, 518 in Gilgit Baltistan, 866 in Islamabad and 108 in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 27,850 patients are under treatment at the various hospitals and quarantine facilities of the country, while a total of 10,880 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

With 31 deaths in last twenty four hours, the death toll stands at 834. So far 3,59,264 tests have been conducted in the country to detect coronavirus.

