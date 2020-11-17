Sindh reports 904 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh on Tuesday reported 904 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths by the pandemic in the province in last 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the situation of the pandemic in the province, said that overall cases of coronavirus have reached to 1,57,432 with the addition of new cases.

In the province 400 more patients of coronavirus have recuperated today and total number of the recovered patients has now reached to 1,43,652 in Sindh, the chief minister said who was also reported contracting coronavirus on Monday.

In last 24 hours nine patients have died of the virus enhancing the death toll by the disease to 2760, the chief minister said.

“As many as 510 patients of coronavirus have been admitted at hospitals, 422 of them in precarious condition and 40 are put on ventilators,” he said while sharing the figure of critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

Sharing an alarming trend of rising cases in Karachi, the chief minister said that out of 904 fresh cases in the province, 610 cases were reported from the metropolis.

Pakistan has reported fresh 2,050 cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 361,082.

The number of active cases has soared to 29,055. In the past 24 hours, 33 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,193.

