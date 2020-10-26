KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed one more life and infected at least 278 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that one more patient died from the coronavirus today, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,599.

He maintained that 278 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus surfaced during the past 24 hours, raising the figure of corona positive patients to 144,114 in the province.

The chief minister said that 186 more coronavirus patients recuperated from the disease today.

