Sindh reports 423 more COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: At least three more people died of coronavirus during the past 24 hours in sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,344, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 423 more cases of coronavirus have been reported during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that of the 423 new cases, 195 were detected in Karachi, including 85 from district East, 38 from district South, 40 from Central , 17 from Korangi, seven from Malir and eight from district West.

He maintained that 307,780 patients have recovered from the disease so far in the province, including 482 during the past 24 hours.

Pakistan surpasses grim milestone of 22,000 deaths by COVID-19

Earlier today, Pakistan continued to record a decline in COVID-19-related deaths and new cases, as the country had registered 30 deaths over the past 24 hours, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Monday.

According to the national dashboard, 30 more people had succumbed to the disease during that period, taking the nationwide death toll to 22,007.

Pakistan had recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 2.60 per cent as of the total 34,754 samples tested for the presence of the infection, 907 were declared positive.

