Sindh reports 675 more COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

KARACHI: At least 13 more people died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,196, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 13245 tests were conducted during previous 24 hours, against which 675 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the province.

The chief minister said that of the 675 new cases, 428 were detected from Karachi. He maintained that another 725 patients of Covid-19 had recovered in the province during the past 24 hours.

Read More:19 more die of Covid-19 in Sindh

Earlier on June 9, the novel coronavirus had claimed 19 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the virus in the province to 5,183

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on the coronavirus situation had said that 628 new Covid-19 cases emerged in Sindh when 13,972 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours. The chief minister had said that 296,821 patients had recovered from the disease, including 574 during the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 cases were on the decline with every passing day as the positivity rate in Pakistan had dropped to 2.54 per cent during the past 24 hours.

