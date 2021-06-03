Sindh reports 937 new cases, 16 deaths due to coronavirus

KARACHI: At least 16 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 5,089, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said 937 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period in the province.

A total of 15,741 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while 1,361 more patients recovered from the disease.

The overall cases in the province stand at 321,425, he added.

Sindh’s education minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that the business hours will soon to be extended to 8:00 pm.

“An announcement with regard to the new business hours will be made in a day or two,” the provincial minister said in a statement.

“The situation has improved in Sindh, we are now moving towards easing the restrictions,” Saeed Ghani stated. “Nothing could happen without cooperation from general public,” the minister said.

While appealing the people and traders to get vaccinated, Saeed Ghani said that the restrictions will not be further tightened but going to ease out.

“The business hours could even extend from 8:00pm if the situation returns to normal,” he added.

The Karachi traders have demanded of the Sindh government to extend business hours up to two more hours amid ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19 lockdown.

