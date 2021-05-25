Sindh reports over 1,200 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: At least six more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 4,942, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said 1,209 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that out of the fresh1,209 cases, 452 were reported in Karachi. He maintained that the condition of 903 patients was stated to be critical, of them, 70 were on ventilators.

Earlier on May 24, Sindh province had reported 16 more Covid deaths in the past 24-hour cut-off period while 910 fresh infections emerging.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said in his daily Covid status briefing that in the past 24 hours, some 11,388 tests had been conducted throughout the province out of which 910 reported positive for the infection.

The total death toll across the province, with new casualties due to the virus in this period, had risen to 4,936. On the other hand, the CM had said in his briefing that 814 more people in Sindh had posted recovery from the virus in the same span. The recoveries had taken the total number of pandemic survivors in Sindh to 282,410, according to the CM-released numbers.

