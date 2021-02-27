SRB informs Sindh officials of fake appointments under forged signatures

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has Saturday taken cognizance of bogus appointments within the various departments of the board and other government offices with forged signatures sanctioning the recruitment, ARY News reported.

The provincial revenue watchdog has written to the relevant departments, commissioners, deputy commissioners, and administrative officials asking them to keep an eye out on the anomalies in suspected bogus appointments which it says it never sanctioned.

There are about 14 departments and many of their members to receive SRB’s notification as direct respondents as the board launches the probe into the alleged miscreants that have perpetrated the bogus appointments with fake signatures of SRB officials.

SRB clarified it has not issued any appointment order or any offer letter.

The undersigned of the notification Munawar Ali Mahessar, Secretary Revenue of SRB, wrote that no department is to entertain or act upon such an appointment letter signed by it.

It directed the department to not only dismiss them but also immediately report them to the board so strict criminal action can be initiated against such culprits.

READ: Sindh govt notifies new appointment as LG Special Secretary

Further to happen today in the province, the government announced it has appointed Doctor Khalil ur Rehman Shaikh as Special Secretary of Local Government with immediate effect.

In the letter to notify the development by the provincial Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department, the posting of Dr Rehman, a PSS (BS 20) officer, has been dated to February 19.

