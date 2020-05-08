Sindh Revenue Department seeks additional salary for services rendered during COVID

KARACHI: Department of Revenue Sindh has demanded an additional salary equivalent to their basic salaries for performing their duties during coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

According to details, the department has asked for the salary to be given as a token of appreciation for the services they rendered in difficult times.

Minister for Revenue Sindh has approved a summary in this regard and has forwarded it to the Chief Minister of Sindh seeking his approval.

Sindh Board of Revenue opened its offices from May 4 onward in Karachi which had been facing closure due to the coronavirus related lockdown.

The authorities have claimed that the decision has been undertaken to open their sub-registrar offices while abiding by guidelines, prevention and precautionary standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by Sindh government.

The offices which opened at 10:00 am will be closed at 4:00 pm, said the Sindh Revenue Minister Mehboob-u-Zaman.

