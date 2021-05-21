Sindh revises eligibility criterion of stipend for female students

KARACHI: Sindh’s School Education and Literacy Department has revised the eligibility criterion for provision of an annual stipend to female students.

“With the approval of competent authority i.e. Honourable Chief Minister Sindh, the School Education & Literacy Department is pleased to revise Girls Stipend eligibility criteria for Academic Year 2020-21,” a notification issued by the department read.

According to the notification, female students in classes 6, 9 and 10 will be eligible for the stipend and those with 35% attendance in two months of the academic year 2020-21 i.e. October and November 2020 will be given the stipend.

The stipend is aimed at encouraging girls to pursue their education.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar said Waseela-e-Taleem, aiming to tackle low enrollment rates, is being expanded to the secondary education level.

Currently, there are 18.7 million out-of-school children, in the age group of 6 to 16 in the country, she added.

