Sindh govt revokes ban on pillion riding in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday revoked its earlier notification of imposing a month-long ban on pillion riding in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the month-long ban on pillion riding has been removed on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a notification, the Sindh home department said, “In view of re-assessment of the security situation and decision taken in a meeting on threat assessment and security held today, the notification regarding ban on pillion riding is hereby withdrawn.”

Earlier today, the Sindh government had imposed an immediate ban on pillion riding in Karachi for one month.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department the ban had been imposed on pillion riding under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Pillion riding had been banned to maintain law and order situation, the home department had said.

The home department had said that after incidents of hand grenade attacks and targeted killings in the city, the ban had been imposed on pillion riding on the recommendation of the law enforcement agencies.

It is pertinent to mention here that renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil and his driver had been gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi on Saturday.

Jamia Farooqia’s head Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony.

Resultantly, Maulana Adil and his driver had suffered multiple bullet injuries and were rushed to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

