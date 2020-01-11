Sindh rulers responsible for alarming suicide rate, says PTI leader

KARACHI: Over 1500 people have committed suicide in Sindh in recent years, PTI leader Hunaid Lakhani said here while holding the provincial government responsible for it, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The tendency to commit suicide has increased and reached to an alarming level, ” I have no doubt the Sindh rulers are responsible for it,” the PTI leader and chairman Pakistan Baitul Mal Sindh said in a conversation.

A report on suicide statistics in Sindh have set alarm bells ringing, as over 1,300 people committed suicide in the province during the last five years.

Suicide cases have increased alarmingly in the province but the provincial authorities seemed least bothered about it.

According to statistics, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas districts of Sindh saw most number of suicide incidents as 646 incidents were reported only in these three districts, while the highest number of victims were youth and women.

Sindh Government in the last year had sought report about suicide incidents of women reported in Thar from the concerned authorities.

Provincial minister Shehla Raza while taking notice of the news related to women committing suicides in Thar, had ordered SSP Tharparkar to submit detailed report into the incidents, being reported from the area.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, around one million people commit suicide around the world annually, it means one person commits suicide in every 40 seconds.

The major causes of suicide include poverty, unemployment, ignorance, economic conditions, debt and interest, forced marriages, violence, and drug abuse.

Sometimes every day’s problems and psychological issues force people to the edge. In utter despair they take their life.

