Sindh announces Rs40mn scholarships for university students

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday announced Rs40 million scholarships to be awarded to the students of public and private sector universities.

CM Sindh announced this while presiding over a meeting of Sindh HEC and vice-chancellor of public sector universities here at the CM House on Thursday.

In this regard, the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) has completed data collection to award scholarships to deserving students.

Scholarships of Rs 40 million will be awarded on merit-cum-need basis for the students of BS/MS/M.Phil/Ph.D of public sector universities and for the students of MS/M.Phil/Ph.D of private sector universities, according to HEC.

Karachi: (April 8th, 2021) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a Public Sector Universities meeting here at CM House.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also distributed cheques Rs 45.7 million for 26 research projects of faculty members of the universities.

These projects belonged to the University of Sindh Jamshoro, University of Karachi, NED University, Karachi, Mehran University Jamshoro, Dow University, Liaquat Medical University, Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur. Sukkur IBA Uni

The Sindh HEC has initiated the program to provide funding to establish ‘smart classrooms’ in all public sector Universities of Sindh, Chairman HEC Dr Asim told the chief minister and added in the first phase, the commission has approved funding to seven newly established / underdeveloped universities

