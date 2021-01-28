Sindh allocates 95pc of seats in private medical colleges for locals   

KARACHI: Sindh government on Thursday decided in principle to allocate 95 per cent of the seats in private medical and dental colleges for local candidates, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial health department, it was made mandatory for the private medical and dental colleges to grant at least 95 per cent admissions to those candidates who were domiciled in Sindh.

However, five per cent of seats have been reserved for the students of other provinces. The development comes in line with a cabinet decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh cabinet had earlier decided to establish the Sindh Medical Commission (SMC) and approved a requirement for the private medical institutions to give at least 95 per cent admissions to students of the province.

Earlier on December 8, Sindh government had started preparing for a parallel medical board for registering medical students and doctors which will operate as opposed to central Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

Sindh government was expected to soon roll out legislation for Sindh Medical and Dental Council (SMDC) which will be a provincial body working in parallel with centrally operated PMC.

The legislation draft for SMDC had been prepared, ARY News learned that day, which will soon be presented for approval.

