More officials, employees at Sindh Secretariat test positive for COVID-19    

KARACHI: More officials and employees of the Sindh government posted in the Sindh Secretariat on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, Secretary School Education Ahmad Bakhsh Narejo has tested positive for coronavirus. Other than him, four employees of the education department have also contracted the virus.

The sources in Sindh Secretariat said that five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 after which samples of 17 more employees have been collected from the department for testing purposes.

It is pertinent to mention here that staff has been lowered to 50 percent in Sindh government offices owing to rising COVID-19 cases.

Sindh COVID-19 figures

Sindh has recorded 1,336 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours period on Monday said Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in his daily briefing on the pandemic situation.

The province has noted 11 Covid-19-related deaths in the span taking the overall provincial death toll to 2,935.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said 13,169 people were tested for the infection in Sindh in the past 24 hours noting that with new covid-positive figures emerging the total number of people, having contracted the viral, has upped to 174,350 cases.

He said 1,984,764 people have been tested so far in Sindh out of which 174,350 were positive and added that 152,599 have already recovered from it.

It is important to underscore that out of 1,336 infected cases in Sindh today, 1,072 people, or more than 80 percent of them, belong to Karachi.

Comments

comments