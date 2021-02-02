Sindh seeks addition of its proposals in National Electric Policy draft

KARACHI: Sindh has asked the federal energy ministry for addition of its recommendations in the National Electric Policy 2021, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sindh’s Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh in a letter to Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub has said that the recommendations submitted by Sindh, have been ignored in the draft of the National Electric Policy, “How could a policy becomes national while Sindh’s proposals have been ignored,” the minister questioned.

Provincial minister called for a joint session of the energy ministers for preparation of a unanimous draft of the national electric policy.

He also demanded that the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) should be given a role as a partner of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

“Power load shedding should be taken as a challenge,” he said. In hydro-power projects, priority should be given to the water supply, he said.

It is to be mentioned here that, Sindh is considered a haven for wind energy, with perfect wind conditions, primarily in Thatta district of the province.

Around two dozen wind projects in Sindh are contributing 1,235MW of clean energy to the national grid, according to a report. Another 10 have been approved and are meant to add 610MW to the power grid.

